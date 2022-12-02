02.12.2022 04:35:00

Wemade announced a strategic investment in DRX, a esports company

  • DRX IP to onboard WEMIX and expand its ecosystem
  • Both parties to cooperate for the advancement of eSports culture

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- Wemade announced a strategic investment in DRX. The companies will join forces in leading eSports fan culture and integrate it with the WEMIX platform for ecosystem expansion.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Founded in 2012, DRX is a Korean eSports company whose eSports teams include games such as League of Legend, Warcraft 3, Tekken 7 and more.

DRX's League of Legend team recently won the 2022 LoL World Championship, and Valorant team recorded 103 wins and 4 draws during a year and a half since its debut. With 22 championships under its belt, the team is considered to be the strongest in Asia.

Wemade plans to reach out to 3.7M DRX fans worldwide by onboarding DRX's excellent IP.

"eSports is a perfect fit for blockchain, since it has been evolving futuristically through repeated technical innovations," said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. "Through NILE, the DAO & NFT platform of WEMIX, we will complete a digital economy that connects gaming, entertainment, sports, art, and finance."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-announced-a-strategic-investment-in-drx-a-esports-company-301692240.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

