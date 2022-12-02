|
02.12.2022 04:35:00
Wemade announced a strategic investment in DRX, a esports company
- DRX IP to onboard WEMIX and expand its ecosystem
- Both parties to cooperate for the advancement of eSports culture
SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- Wemade announced a strategic investment in DRX. The companies will join forces in leading eSports fan culture and integrate it with the WEMIX platform for ecosystem expansion.
Founded in 2012, DRX is a Korean eSports company whose eSports teams include games such as League of Legend, Warcraft 3, Tekken 7 and more.
DRX's League of Legend team recently won the 2022 LoL World Championship, and Valorant team recorded 103 wins and 4 draws during a year and a half since its debut. With 22 championships under its belt, the team is considered to be the strongest in Asia.
Wemade plans to reach out to 3.7M DRX fans worldwide by onboarding DRX's excellent IP.
"eSports is a perfect fit for blockchain, since it has been evolving futuristically through repeated technical innovations," said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. "Through NILE, the DAO & NFT platform of WEMIX, we will complete a digital economy that connects gaming, entertainment, sports, art, and finance."
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-announced-a-strategic-investment-in-drx-a-esports-company-301692240.html
SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen kaum verändert -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztendlich nach
Der heimische Markt gab im Freitagshandel etwas nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte etwas höher. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag schwächer. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.