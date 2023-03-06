|
06.03.2023 14:29:00
Wemade announced a strategic investment in HwikGo, a smart mobility service platform firm
- MaaS(Mobility as a Service) platform firm operating smart mobility service
- Both parties to cooperate for a new service that expands mobility to M2E and L2E
SEOUL, South Korea, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade announced on HwikGo. The two companies will join forces to expand the WEMIX platform ecosystem through close cooperation.
HwikGo, a MaaS platform firm, has built a unique integral platform which offers transfer connection between public transport and shared smart mobility with a traffic card.
Both parties aim to combine smart mobility and blockchain technology to launch a new service that can expand mobility into M2E(Move to Earn) and L2E(Live 2 Earn).
Wemade continues to offer advanced blockchain services via the mainnet WEMIX3.0, global open blockchain gaming platform WEMIX PLAY, DAO and NFT platform NILE and others.
About WEMIX
WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services that include a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralised exchange, NFT marketplace, WEMIX token staking programme and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users. For more information, visit www.WEMIXnetwork.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-announced-a-strategic-investment-in-hwikgo-a-smart-mobility-service-platform-firm-301761847.html
SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Wochenstart: Wall Street letztlich kaum bewegt -- ATX schließt etwas oberhalb der Nulllinie -- DAX markiert neues Jahreshoch -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Gewinnen
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Montag Aufschläge. Der DAX markierte dabei sogar ein neues Jahreshoch. Die Wall Street erlebte einen kaum bewegten Handelstag. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich die Anleger zu Wochenbeginn überwiegend gut gelaunt.