Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.09.2022 04:58:00

Wemade donates KRW 1B worth of WEMIX tokens to Seoul National University

  • Donated WEMIX on September 5 for educational funds
  • Will be used for students in business department to educate and support new businesses

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- Wemade signed a partnership with Seoul National University (SNU) on September 5 to donate WEMIX for educational funding.

Wemade is donating WEMIX equivalent to 1 billion won to Seoul National University Business School for SNU BIZ Entrepreneurship Fund. The donation will be used to support and educate students and graduates of the business department in starting new businesses.

The partnership took place at Seoul National University on September 5. Wemade CEO, Henry Chang, and the Chancellor and Dean of Seoul National University gathered in one place to sign the partnership.

"SNU alumni, CEO Henry Chang, is developing Wemade into a global company based on the core values of 'growth, responsibility and achievement'. As a respected entrepreneur, he is fulfilling his social responsibility by leading a sharing culture," said Sejung Oh, Chancellor of SNU. "This valuable donation will allow students to be more adventurous when starting new businesses and create innovative business leaders."

"I hope SNU will use this donation to educate students that will become global leaders in the future," said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. "We will look for ways to support talents that can be continued for the long-term."

Wemade has been making donations to schools since January this year, including Korea University, Dongseo University and Sogang University. It will keep contributing to the growth of blockchain, metaverse and technology research.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-donates-krw-1b-worth-of-wemix-tokens-to-seoul-national-university-301617955.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: Asiens Börsen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
In Fernost zeigen sich die wichtigsten Indizes am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt drehte am Mittwoch ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf ebenfalls wettmachen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen