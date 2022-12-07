07.12.2022 08:06:00

Wemade signs a MOU with Sandbox Network

  • Wemade and Sandbox Network agree to cooperate on many fronts in blockchain business
  • To work together on WEMIX3.0 marketing, NFT, onboarding services and more

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade signed a MOU with Sandbox Network, the biggest Multi Channel Network company in Korea, to form a partnership.

Founded by DDotty(Heesun Na), a popular influencer, and CEO Pilsung Lee, Sandbox Network is Korea's top-tier MCN company. 450+ teams of creators with proven track record in various fields are affiliated to the company, and it boasts an overwhelming share in Korea's entertainment industry. Recently it is actively pursuing Web3.0-based crypto and metaverse contents business as well.

Wemade seeks to expand its business, utilizing blockchain technology, through signing partnerships with Sandbox Network for onboarding blockchain games and gaming platforms on WEMIX3.0 and more.

Two companies aim to work together on contents as well, including creator marketing for blockchain services by Wemade/WEMIX such as DeFi and NFT, and NFT planning.

"Both parties will actively join forces to form a concrete partnership in blockchain field," said Pilsung Lee, CEO of Sandbox Network. "We will focus on cooperation on many fronts."

"All contents will belong to a new digital economy on blockchain," said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. "Interactive contents of Sandbox Network will build a unique and sustainable economic system on WEMIX3.0."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-signs-a-mou-with-sandbox-network-301696759.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Chinas Corona-Politik im Fokus: ATX und DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Donnerstag um die Nulllinie. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen