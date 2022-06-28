Wemade's MMORPG masterpiece, MIR4, to reveal new PVP content - Bicheon Heist

New Clan PVP Content Revealed fo r MIR4!

SEOUL, South Korea, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIR4's new PVP content, Bicheon Heist, will be revealed June 28, 2022.

"Defend the Darksteel or be Heisted!"

Adding new excitement to the MIR continent, Bicheon Heist will occur every Friday from 10pm to 11pm starting July 1. Bicheon Castle's underground Darksteel vault has been opened and the clan that rules over Bicheon Castle, together with their allies, must defend against the schemes of the Heisters who seek to plunder Darksteel from the vault. Top 20 clans in the server that are not allied with the Defenders are able to participate as Heisters.

If the Heisters destroy the Iron Gate blocking the entrance to the Darksteel vault and defeat the menacing Master Guardian 'Cheol Mujin' who guards the Darksteel, numerous Darksteel Boxes will be theirs for the taking. Additional rewards such as Legendary Treasure Pieces, Mystic Stones, and Darkened Stones containing materials required to craft Legendary-grade Spirit Treasures can also be obtained.

Exclusive missions for Expedition content have also been added. Players can experience more diverse missions across servers and will receive bountiful loot to help progress their characters as they complete these missions.

Dark Crown Prince Wooska, a new Legendary Wind Spirit will also be introduced through the update. This Legendary Wind Spirit is extremely tough and highly specialized in physical defense. To commemorate the release of the Dark Crown Prince Wooska, a Special Summon tab will become available until the July 26th update. When a Legendary Spirit is summoned through the Special Summon during this period, players will have a 100% chance of obtaining the new Spirit, Dark Crown Prince Wooska.

From my battle to our war! More information about MIR4 can be found on the official site.

