Wendel announces the discontinuation of its credit rating from Moody’s.

For its own business reasons, including its cost management, Wendel has decided not to request anymore for Moody’s sollicitated rating as of end of May 2024. Wendel has decided to uphold a single Issuer Credit Rating and bond rating by S&P Global Ratings. S&P assigned a long term BBB rating, a short term A-2 rating with a stable outlook since 2019.

Agenda

Wednesday July 31, 2024

H1 2024 results - Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2024, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release)

Thursday October 24, 2024

Q3 2024 Trading update - Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2024 (post-market release)

Thursday December 5, 2024

2024 Investor Day

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe and North America in companies which are leaders in their field, such as ACAMS, Bureau Veritas, Crisis Prevention Institute, IHS Towers, Scalian, Stahl and Tarkett. Wendel often plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in its portfolio companies. Wendel seeks to implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions. With Wendel Growth, Wendel also invests via funds or directly in innovative, high-growth companies. In 2023, Wendel initiated a strategic shift into third-party asset management of private assets with the acquisition of IK Partners as a first step, alongside its historical principal investment activities.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of "Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.

For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Wendel

Press contacts Analyst and investor contacts Christine Anglade: + 33 1 42 85 63 24 Olivier Allot: +33 1 42 85 63 73 c.anglade@wendelgroup.com o.allot@wendelgroup.com Caroline Decaux: +33 1 42 85 91 27 Lucile Roch: +33 1 42 85 63 72 c.decaux@wendelgroup.com l.roch@wendelgroup.com Primatice Olivier Labesse: +33 6 79 11 49 71 olivierlabesse@primatice.com Hugues Schmitt: +33 6 71 99 74 58 huguesschmitt@primatice.com Kekst CNC Todd Fogarty: +1 212 521 4854 todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com

Attachment