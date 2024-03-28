Wendel: Availability of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

Availability of the 2023

Universal Registration Document

2023 Universal Registration Document

Wendel’s Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2023, was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on Thursday, March 28, 2024. It is available to the public, in French, pursuant to the regulations in force.

It includes:

the 2023 annual financial report,

the Supervisory Board’s report on corporate governance,

the Statutory Auditors’ reports,

information regarding the fees paid in 2023 to the Statutory Auditors,

required information regarding the share buyback program,

the social, societal and environmental information constituting the statement of extra-financial performance.

This document may be viewed under "Regulated information” and "Shareholders’ Meetings” in the "Investors” section of Wendel’s website (www.wendelgroup.com/en) as well as on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). It will also be available at the Company's head office, located at 2-4, rue Paul-Cézanne, 75008 Paris – France.

An English version of the Universal Registration Document will be available on Wendel’s website no later than

April 8, 2024.

Shareholders’ Meeting as of May 16, 2024

Wendel informs its shareholders that the Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday May 16, 2024, at 3 p.m. (Paris time) at the Auditorium Cézanne Saint-Honoré, located at 2-4, rue Paul-Cézanne, 75008 Paris.



Agenda

Thursday April 25, 2024

Q1 2024 Trading update?–?Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2024 (post-market release)

Thursday May 16, 2024

Annual General Meeting

Wednesday July 31, 2024

H1 2024 results?–?Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2024, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release)

Thursday October 24, 2024

Q3 2024 Trading update?–?Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2024 (post-market release)

Thursday December 5, 2024

2024 Investor Day

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe and North America in companies which are leaders in their field, such as ACAMS, Bureau Veritas, Crisis Prevention Institute, IHS Towers, Scalian, Stahl and Tarkett. Wendel often plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in its portfolio companies. Wendel seeks to implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions. With Wendel Growth, Wendel also invests via funds or directly in innovative, high-growth companies. In 2023, Wendel initiated a strategic shift into third-party asset management of private assets, alongside its historical principal investment activities.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook?–?Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of "Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.

For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter @WendelGroup

Press contacts Analyst and investor contacts Christine Anglade Pirzadeh: + 33 1 42 85 63 24 Olivier Allot: +33 1 42 85 63 73 c.anglade@wendelgroup.com o.allot@wendelgroup.com Caroline Decaux: +33 1 42 85 91 27 Lucile Roch: +33 1 42 85 63 72 c.decaux@wendelgroup.com l.roch@wendelgroup.com Primatice Olivier Labesse: +33 6 79 11 49 71 olivierlabesse@primatice.com Hugues Schmitt: +33 6 71 99 74 58 huguesschmitt@primatice.com Kekst CNC Todd Fogarty: +1 212 521 4854 todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com

Attachment