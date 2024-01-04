WENDEL: Sale of Constantia Flexibles to One Rock Capital Partners is completed

Sale of Constantia Flexibles to One Rock Capital Partners is completed

After obtaining the necessary authorizations, Wendel announced today it completed the sale of Constantia Flexibles ("The Company”) to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock”).

The transaction generated net proceeds1 for Wendel of €1,094 million for its shares. Wendel earned upon closing additional proceeds of €27 million from the sale of some Company’s ancillary assets bringing total proceeds to Wendel to €1,121 million, i.e. a valuation over 10% higher than the latest NAV on record before the announcement of the transaction (as at March 31, 2023).

The total amount of this operation reflects a multiple of 2.0x Wendel’s net total investment in Constantia Flexibles since 2015.

This transaction is one of the largest on the European private equity market in 2023.

Agenda

Wednesday February 28, 2024

FY 2023 results?–?Publication of NAV as of December 31, 2023, and Full-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release)

Thursday April 25, 2024

Q1 2024 Trading update?–?Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2024 (post-market release)

Thursday May 16, 2024

Annual General Meeting

Wednesday July 31, 2024

H1 2024 results?–?Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2024, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release)

Thursday October 24, 2024

Q3 2024 Trading update?–?Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2024 (post-market release)

Thursday December 5, 2024

2024 Investor Day

1 Net proceeds after ticking fees, financial debt, dilution to the benefit of the Company’s minority investors, transaction costs and other debt-like adjustments.

