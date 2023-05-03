|
03.05.2023 17:31:33
WENDEL: Shareholders' Meeting set for June 15, 2023
PRESS RELEASE — 05.03.2023
Shareholders’ Meeting set for June 15, 2023
Wendel informs its shareholders that the Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday June 15, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. (Paris time) in Centre de conférence Verso, located at 52 rue de la Victoire, 75009 Paris.
The notice of meeting, being worth convening notice, is published today in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/). It includes notably the agenda, the draft resolutions which will be presented to the Meeting and the conditions to take part in the Meeting. It is also available on the Wendel website.
Other documents and information concerning this Meeting will be available to shareholders and published as from May 25, 2023, under legal and regulatory conditions, on the dedicated page of the Wendel website www.wendelgroup.com/en/annual-general-meetings.
The Meeting will be available by webcast in its entirety, live and replay. All information about the Meeting is available on the dedicated page of Wendel website: www.wendelgroup.com/en/annual-general-meetings.
Agenda
06.15.2023
Shareholders’ Meeting
07.27.2023
H1 2023 results — Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2023, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release)
10.26.2023
Q3 2023 Trading update — Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2023 (post-market release)
12.07.2023
2023 Investor Day
About Wendel
Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. The?Group invests in Europe and North?America?in?companies?which?are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas,?ACAMS, Constantia Flexibles, Crisis Prevention Institute, IHS Towers, Stahl and Tarkett. Wendel often plays an active role as?a controlling or significant?shareholder in its portfolio companies.?Wendel seeks to?implement?long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies?so as to?enhance their leading market positions. With Wendel Growth (formerly known as Wendel Lab), Wendel also invests via funds or directly in innovative, high-growth companies.
Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.
Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019
Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018
Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of "Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.
For more information: wendelgroup.com
Press contacts Analyst and investor contacts
Christine Anglade Pirzadeh: + 33 1 42 85 63 24 Olivier Allot: +33 1 42 85 63 73
c.anglade@wendelgroup.com o.allot@wendelgroup.com
Caroline Decaux: +33 1 42 85 91 27 Lucile Roch: +33 (0)1 42 85 63 72
c.decaux@wendelgroup.com l.roch@wendelgroup.com
Primatice
Olivier Labesse: +33 (0)6 79 11 49 71
Hugues Schmitt: +33 (0)6 71 99 74 58
huguesschmitt@primatice.com
Kekst CNC
Todd Fogarty: + 1 212 521 4854
todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com
Attachment
Am heimischen Markt werden am Freitag Pluszeichen beobachtet. Der DAX bewegt sich ebenfalls fester. An den chinesischen Märkten geht es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu. Für die Wall Street ging es im Donnerstagshandel abwärts.