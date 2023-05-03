WENDEL: Shareholders’ Meeting set for June 15, 2023

PRESS RELEASE — 05.03.2023

Shareholders’ Meeting set for June 15, 2023

Wendel informs its shareholders that the Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday June 15, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. (Paris time) in Centre de conférence Verso, located at 52 rue de la Victoire, 75009 Paris.

The notice of meeting, being worth convening notice, is published today in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/). It includes notably the agenda, the draft resolutions which will be presented to the Meeting and the conditions to take part in the Meeting. It is also available on the Wendel website.

Other documents and information concerning this Meeting will be available to shareholders and published as from May 25, 2023, under legal and regulatory conditions, on the dedicated page of the Wendel website www.wendelgroup.com/en/annual-general-meetings.

The Meeting will be available by webcast in its entirety, live and replay. All information about the Meeting is available on the dedicated page of Wendel website: www.wendelgroup.com/en/annual-general-meetings.





Agenda

06.15.2023

Shareholders’ Meeting

07.27.2023

H1 2023 results — Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2023, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release)

10.26.2023

Q3 2023 Trading update — Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2023 (post-market release)

12.07.2023

2023 Investor Day

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. The?Group invests in Europe and North?America?in?companies?which?are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas,?ACAMS, Constantia Flexibles, Crisis Prevention Institute, IHS Towers, Stahl and Tarkett. Wendel often plays an active role as?a controlling or significant?shareholder in its portfolio companies.?Wendel seeks to?implement?long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies?so as to?enhance their leading market positions. With Wendel Growth (formerly known as Wendel Lab), Wendel also invests via funds or directly in innovative, high-growth companies.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of "Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.



