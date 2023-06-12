WENDEL: Wendel extends its bond debt maturities

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN OR INTO CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA OR THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE PRESS RELEASE - JUNE 12, 2023



Wendel extends its bond debt maturities



• Launch of a €300 million 7-year bond issue



• Launch of an offer to repurchase the bond maturing in April 2026 with outstanding principal of €300 million



Wendel is launching today a €300 million issue of 7-year bonds (the "Bond Issue").



Simultaneously and subject to the completion of the Bond Issue, Wendel launches a tender offer to repurchase ("the Repurchase Offer”) the bond bearing interest at 1.375% and maturing in April 2026, with outstanding principal amount: €300 million (ISIN FR0013417128).



When considering allocation of the new Bonds, Wendel may, at its sole and absolute discretion, give preference to those holders who, prior to such allocation, have validly tendered or indicated their firm intention to Wendel or any of the Dealer Managers to tender the existing notes in the context of the Repurchase Offer and subscribe for the new Bonds.



The 2026 bond is traded, and the new 2030 bond will be traded, on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.



These two transactions will enable Wendel to extend its debt maturity profile. Results of the placement of the Bond Issue will be announced by the end of the day and those of the Repurchase Offer will be announced on June 19.



Crédit Agricole CIB, CIC, Mediobanca and Société Générale serve as active bookrunners for the Bond Issue. Credit Agricole CIB and Société Générale serve as Dealer Managers of the tender offer.



Agenda



June 15th, 2023



Annual General Meeting



July 27th, 2023



H1 2023 results – Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2023, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (after-market release).



October 26th, 2023



Q3 2023 Trading update – Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2023 (after-market release).



December 7th, 2023



2023 Investor Day.



About Wendel



Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe and North America in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, ACAMS, Constantia Flexibles, Crisis Prevention Institute, IHS Towers, Stahl and Tarkett. Wendel often plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in its portfolio companies. Wendel seeks to implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions. With Wendel Growth (formerly known as Wendel Lab), Wendel also invests via funds or directly in innovative, high-growth companies.



Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.



Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019



Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook since September 5, 2018



Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of ‘Grand Mécène de la Culture’ in 2012.



