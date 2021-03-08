Wendy's and NZME extend partnerships through to end of 2021 season.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of the new season a little more than a week away, the Vodafone Warriors are pleased to announce the extension of two long-standing partnerships with Wendy's and New Zealand Media and Entertainment.

The association between Wendy's and the Vodafone Warriors began in 2008, before progressing to an on-kit position in 2011 meaning that this will be the 10th season featuring Wendy's on the back of the club's NRL shorts.

Over the years Wendy's has utilised the Vodafone Warriors in product launches, store visits and even creating a Warriors burger. Most recently the Wendy's Powerplay was a regular feature of game days at Mt Smart Stadium before the team was forced to relocate to Australia for the 2020 season with Wendy's instead delivering a 'We Win, You Win' offer via the Wendy's app for fans after every Vodafone Warriors win. With the team being back in Australia to start the 2021 season, this popular promotion will be back to keep the fans cheering on their team from this side of the ditch.

"We're proud to be taking our on-kit partnership with the Vodafone Warriors into a 10th season," said Wendy's CEO Danielle Lendich.

"The Vodafone Warriors have the greatest supporters in the country who, like ourselves, can't wait for the team to be back at Mt Smart Stadium. Until then we're going to make sure the fans have plenty of reason to cheer when backing the boys with our We Win, You Win offers throughout the year."

Joining Wendy's in extending their partnership through to the end of 2021 is New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME), New Zealand's leading digital media, print and radio company. Like Wendy's, NZME has been a loyal partner of the Vodafone Warriors across its portfolio of brands and 2021 will be no different.

"We recognise the value that Vodafone Warriors fans place on being connected to their team and to their communities," said NZME CEO Michael Boggs.

"Whether it's with our audiences across nzherald.co.nz, our NZ Herald readers, our listeners on Flava, Gold AM or iHeartRadio our platforms will keep Kiwi fans connected to their beloved Warriors across New Zealand and we can't wait to bring them closer than ever in 2021."

In announcing the partnerships, Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George was proud of the support the club received.

"We're incredibly fortunate to have the loyal support of a number of fantastic commercial organisations, such as Wendy's and NZME," he said.

"These relationships are crucial to the club's viability but also provide so much value back to our fanbase through innovative offers and engagement opportunities. We really couldn't do it without them."

The Vodafone Warriors kick-off the 2021 NRL season taking on the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday, March 13.

Media Contact:

Glenn Critchley

GM Commercial

Vodafone Warriors

glenn@warriors.kiwi

+64 21 918 201

SOURCE Vodafone Warriors