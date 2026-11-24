The Wendy's Aktie
WKN DE: A1JB8H / ISIN: US95058W1009
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24.11.2026 23:03:09
Wendy's Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Menu Price Hike Manipulation
(RTTNews) - Fast-food restaurant chain Wendy's Co. (WEN) is facing a proposed class action lawsuit alleging that it coordinated menu pricing with NCR Voyix's Aloha system, potentially using pricing data to push up menu prices.
The legal challenge adds to the company's difficulties following a sharp decline in its share price over the past year. Share prices have fallen nearly half between Jan 2025 and early 2026.
Andy Garcia, a California resident, reportedly filed the complaint Monday in federal court in Maryland, alleging that Wendy's pricing practices violated U.S. antitrust laws and harmed consumers.
Garcia is seeking to represent a proposed class of Wendy's customers. The lawsuit reportedly seeks monetary compensation for affected consumers and a court order requiring the company to stop the alleged pricing coordination.
WEN shares closed Tuesday on the Nasdaq at $8.58, up 0.47 percent.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|The Wendy's Co
|7,73
|-0,97%