27.03.2023 15:00:00
Wendy's Fan-Favorite $3 Breakfast Deal is Back!
Wake up to Wendy's Bacon or Sausage Egg & Swiss Croissant with Seasoned Potatoes for just $3*
DUBLIN, Ohio, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Calling all breakfast lovers – Wendy's®$3 Breakfast Deal is BACK. That's right, you can get a Wendy's Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant AND a small order of crispy Seasoned Potatoes for just $3*. We're talking fresh-cracked eggs, creamy Swiss cheese sauce and crispy bacon or savory sausage on a flaky croissant bun – combined with our signature seasoned potatoes for just $3!* We promise you're not dreaming – the delicious choice is yours. For a breakfast that's worth getting up for, Wendy's is THAT breakfast.
WHERE & WHEN:
Rise and dine by heading to participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide during breakfast hours from Monday, March 27 through Sunday, June 4.
It's only here for a limited time so don't flake out on this deal!
WHY:
A hot breakfast is an eggcellent way to start your day and Wendy's has THAT breakfast. With a flaky croissant sandwich and perfectly seasoned potatoes, Wendy's fan-favorite $3 Breakfast* is everything you love about breakfast, done better.
HOW:
Wendy's breakfast fans can order online, via the Wendy's mobile app or head to their nearest Wendy's restaurant. Don't forget to download Wendy's mobile app so you don't snooze on upcoming deals and earn free Wendy's with Wendy's Rewards™.**
Once you wake up to Wendy's flaky croissants, you'll never flake on breakfast again. See you in the morning!
ABOUT WENDY'S:
Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.
*Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's during breakfast hours. Must select or request $3 Breakfast Deal in order to obtain discount. Not valid if ordered a la carte or in a combo. No substitutions. Single item at regular price. Offer not valid on third-party delivery platforms.
**At participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's™ account registration required to redeem offers, mobile order, earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value.
***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wendys-fan-favorite-3-breakfast-deal-is-back-301781212.html
SOURCE The Wendy's Company
