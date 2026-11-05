The Wendy's Aktie

The Wendy's ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JB8H / ISIN: US95058W1009

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05.11.2026 14:55:33

Wendy's: Independent Committee Rejects Proposal From Investor Group; Adopts Rights Plan

(RTTNews) - The Wendy's Company (WEN) announced that the committee of independent directors of the Board has unanimously rejected the unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Trian Partners, Flynn Group LP, BlueFive Capital and Sixth Street Partners to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Wendy's not currently owned by the Investor Group for $7.35 per share in cash. The Independent Committee concluded that the Proposal substantially undervalues the company, and is not in the best interests of shareholders. The Independent Committee and management team are confident that, through the implementation of Dave's Way, the Strategic Plan, the company will deliver on its value potential.

The company also announced that the Board determined that adopting a shareholder rights plan would be in the best interests of the company and all of its shareholders, and that the Board adopted a limited-duration Rights Plan on November 4, 2026. Pursuant to the Rights Plan, the company is issuing one right for each share of common stock as of the close of business on November 16, 2026. The Rights Plan is effective immediately and has a one-year duration. In adopting the Rights Plan, the Board considered, among other things, that the Investor Group rejected an offer from the company to enter into a customary standstill agreement.

The company announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Wendy's shares are up 2.22 percent to $7.82.

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The Wendy's Co 7,31 3,37% The Wendy's Co

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