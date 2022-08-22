Wendy's Removes Sandwich Lettuce As CDC Confirms E. Coli Outbreak

(RTTNews) - Wendy's said it has removed the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in certain midwestern states after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC confirmed E. coli outbreak.

The outbreak was reported in four states of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania, with 37 people infected and 10 hospitalized, while no deaths have been reported.

The CDC, in a statement, had said that a specific food was not yet been confirmed as the source of the outbreak, but many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy's restaurants in these states before getting sick.

The public health agency is continuing with its investigation to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source of the outbreak, and whether romaine lettuce used in Wendy's sandwiches was served or sold at other businesses.

In its response to CDC's statement, the fast food restaurant chain said it is taking the precaution of discarding and replacing the sandwich lettuce at some restaurants in that region, and that it is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Wendy's said the lettuce that is used in salads is different, and is not affected by the action.

In its investigation notice, CDC said it was not advising against people eating at Wendy's restaurants or that people stop eating romaine lettuce, or businesses to stop selling or serving any foods.

There is also no evidence to indicate that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores, served in other restaurants, or in people's homes is linked to the outbreak.

Severe E. coli symptoms include diarrhea and a fever, bloody diarrhea, vomiting and signs of dehydration. Most people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may develop a type of kidney failure (hemolytic uremic syndrome, also called HUS) and need to be hospitalized.

