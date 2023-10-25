Wendy's Scares up Spooky Good Deals this HalloWEENDY's Weekend

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Wendy's® is kicking off HalloWEENDY's weekend with five fang-tastically Spooky Good Deals. No tricks here, just a whole lot of (Frosty®) treats ALL Halloween weekend-long.

WHERE & WHEN:

These Spooky Good Deals will kick off on Friday, October 27 and run through Halloween on Tuesday, October 31. Check out the eerie-sistible Wendy's mobile app offers below:

Friday, October 27 : BO(O)GO Premium Sandwich* That's a Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger for you AND your BOO!

BO(O)GO Premium Sandwich* Saturday, October 28 : FREE Crispy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase*

FREE Crispy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase* Sunday, October 29 : Breakfast BO(O)GO Croissant or Biscuit Sandwich*

Breakfast BO(O)GO Croissant or Biscuit Sandwich* Monday, October 30 : Enjoy a 99¢ Small Coffee (Hot, Chillingly Cold, or Frosty Cream Cold BOO!)* Nothing says Spooky Season like a Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew…

Enjoy a 99¢ Small Coffee (Hot, Chillingly Cold, or Frosty Cream Cold BOO!)* Tuesday, October 31 : FREE 6pc Nuggs with any purchase*

FREE 6pc Nuggs with any purchase* BOO-nus Deal : Don't forget to snag your Frosty Boo! Books®** at your nearest Wendy's location or in the Wendy's mobile app through Halloween to support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®. For just $1 , Super Hero and Frosty fanatics alike can enjoy a DC-inspired coupon book with FIVE free Jr. Frosty treats, featuring iconic Frosty characters dressed up as Batman™, Superman™, and Wonder Woman™ (and more!). Plus, each Wendy's Kids' Meal® will feature collectible DC toys and special-edition packaging for a limited time. A sweet Halloween treat that gives back.

HOW:

To add these spooky good deals to your treat bag this weekend, simply download the Wendy's mobile app and head to your nearest Wendy's. If you dare...

ABOUT WENDY'S:

*Offers only available at participating U.S. Wendy's for a limited time. Offers must be redeemed in the Wendy's App or website. Account registration required. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's App or website. Subject to cancellation or modification. See offers in Wendy's App or order.wendys.com for further details.

**At participating U.S. Wendy's restaurants while supplies last. 90¢ of every $1 coupon book sold from 9.4.2023 – 10.31.2023 will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Coupons valid from 9.4.2023 – 12.31.2023.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman are trademarks of DC Comics, used with permission.

