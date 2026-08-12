The Wendy's Aktie

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12.08.2026 23:02:53

Wendy's Shares Jump As Nelson Peltz's Trian Prepares Takeover Bid

(RTTNews) - Shares of The Wendy's Company (WEN) jumped as much as 15 percent on Wednesday after reports that Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management is preparing a proposal to take the struggling burger chain private.

Trading in the stock was temporarily halted due to volatility before resuming. The shares, which had gained only about 1 percent this year before Wednesday's move, were boosted by expectations that a potential takeover could unlock value for shareholders.

According to people familiar with the matter, Trian is assembling a group of investors that could include BlueFive Capital and Flynn Group, one of Wendy's longest-standing franchisees. A bid could be submitted in the coming weeks, although the timing could still change. Wendy's said it would evaluate any proposal in accordance with its fiduciary duties.

Trian already owns a 7.85 percent stake in Wendy's, while Peltz holds a 16.24 percent interest. In a February regulatory filing, Trian described Wendy's shares as undervalued and disclosed that it had discussed potential transactions and financing with outside parties.

The takeover discussions come as Wendy's faces a prolonged sales downturn. The company recently reported a 7 percent decline in comparable US restaurant sales for the second quarter, marking its sixth consecutive quarter of same-store sales declines. Wendy's also cut its quarterly dividend in half and withdrew its full-year financial outlook.

The weak performance has allowed Burger King to overtake Wendy's as the second-largest US burger chain by system sales. Wendy's has also gone through several leadership changes in recent years. Current CEO Bob Wright has been pursuing a turnaround strategy focused on value, menu improvements, marketing and digital initiatives.

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