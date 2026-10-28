The Wendy's Aktie
WKN DE: A1JB8H / ISIN: US95058W1009
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28.10.2026 15:31:34
Wendy's Shares Jump On $1.4 Bln Takeover Offer From Trian Group, Affiliates
(RTTNews) - In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the burger chain Wendy's Co. (WEN) Wednesday revealed that it has received a $1.4 billion takeover offer Trian Fund Management group led by Nelson Peltz and Greg Flynn. The cash offer of $7.35 per share assumes approximately 194 million shares of Common Stock outstanding.
Shares of Wendy's jumped at the pre-market session to open at $7.01 at more than double the regular volume. The previous trading close was at $6.14. The shares have been trading in a range of 5.95-10.12 for the 52-week period.
In connection with the Proposal, Trian Management and Flynn have entered into a letter agreement.
As on October 28, 2026, Trian Management, and its affiliated funds and related parties, beneficially owns approximately 16.25% of the outstanding Common Stock.
The Proposal price represents an approximate 20% premium to the closing price of the Common Stock on October 27, 2026.
Wendy's engages in operation, development and franchising of nearly 6000 quick-service restaurants in the U.S. and other countries. The Dublin, Ohio-based company was founded in 1969.
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|The Wendy's Co
|6,34
|0,35%
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