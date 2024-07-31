|
31.07.2024 09:46:00
We're Closer to Nailing Down 2025's Social Security COLA. But Retirees May Not Be Happy With the Number.
Will 2025's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) be a generous one? That's looking less and less likely by the day.The good news is that the current 2.63% COLA estimate for 2025 is higher than previous ones from earlier in the year. The bad news is that next year's COLA is shaping up to be considerably smaller than 2024's.Given that this year's COLA was a big step down from 2023's, it doesn't paint the most comforting picture for Social Security recipients. But that doesn't mean all is lost, either.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
