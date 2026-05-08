CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
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08.05.2026 10:06:00
We're Exactly 1 Week Away From a Historic Change at the Federal Reserve -- and It May End Up Costing the Stock Market Dearly
It's been a record-breaking year for Wall Street. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) have all hit record closing highs and reached psychologically important levels of 7,200, 25,000, and 50,000, respectively.But whether these gains are sustainable is another story. A historic shift at America's foremost financial institution, the Federal Reserve, is exactly one week away -- and it threatens to upend what's been an incredibly strong rally for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite.Jerome Powell is entering his final week as Fed chair. Image source: Official Federal Reserve Photo.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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