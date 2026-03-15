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WKN DE: A2ALYV / ISIN: JP3966750006
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15.03.2026 15:06:00
We're Exactly 2 Months Away From a Major Shake-Up at the Federal Reserve -- and There's a Lot on the Line for Wall Street
For years, the stock market has been a stomping ground for wealth creation. Over the last six months, we've witnessed the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) top 50,000, the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) surpass 7,000, and the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) exceed 24,000.But as history has taught investors, there's a price of admission to hop aboard the world's greatest moneymaking machine. This "price" manifests as stock market corrections, bear markets, and unexpected crashes, nearly all of which are short-lived.While Wall Street is focusing on the impacts of the Iran war and what that might entail for consumer/enterprise spending, an arguably bigger risk awaits: a shake-up at the Federal Reserve.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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