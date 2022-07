We're Officially in a Bear Market. Here's Why You Should Still Buy Stocks Right Now.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bear markets can produce significant anxiety for investors. After diligently putting your money into the stock market, seeing your savings decline by 20% or more can be unnerving. It may induce so much fear that you stop putting your money into the market, waiting for a better time when things feel safe again.But that could be a huge mistake. In fact, the period after a 20% decline in the stock market can be one of the best times to put excess capital to work. So, if you have cash sitting on the sidelines, it's probably time to start buying.Since the end of World War II, there have been 11 official bear markets, defined for these purposes as a 20% decline from a previous all-time high. If no new all-time high is set, we remain in the bear market. There have also been a few close calls in that time that some may consider bear markets even if they don't fit the strict definition.