Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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02.11.2026 14:40:00
We're Witnessing the Stock Market Do Something for Only the 3rd Time in 100 Years. History Says This Could Come Next
So far, 2026 has been a solid year for stock market investors, with the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) up around 11% year to date. This follows even bigger gains of 17.88% in 2025 and 25.02% in 2024. Optimism is largely being driven by generative artificial intelligence (AI), a technology trend that has seen many of America's biggest tech companies pour hundreds of billions into data center infrastructure.
However, there are a growing number of warning signs in the stock market (and economy as a whole) that suggest this boom might be on its last legs. Let's dig deeper to find out what could happen next.
Over the long term, the stock market will consistently go up, but it is far from a smooth ride. Periodic drawdowns are a normal way for financial markets to remain grounded in economic reality. And the period before a big crash is usually marked by abnormally high valuations as measured by metrics like the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio.
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