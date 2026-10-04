Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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04.10.2026 12:36:02
We're Witnessing the Stock Market Do Something for Only the 6th Time in 98 Years, and History Couldn't Be Clearer What's Next for Stocks
With roughly three months left in 2026, it's shaping up as another big win for investors. As of midday trading on Sept. 29, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and tech-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) were higher by 6.6%, 11.9%, and 15.1% for the year.
Wall Street's bull market is on the doorstep of celebrating its fourth anniversary, with the artificial intelligence infrastructure build-out leading the way. Empowering software and systems with the tools to make split-second, autonomous decisions is a multitrillion-dollar opportunity that investors simply don't want to miss.
While more than a century of data shows that Wall Street's major stock indexes rise over long periods, historical precedent also notes that bull markets aren't indefinite.
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