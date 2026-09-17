Wereldhave Belgium Sells Bruges Retail Park De Mael For EUR 49.2 Mln

(RTTNews) - Wereldhave Belgium (WEHB.BR), a Belgian regulated real estate company, on Thursday announced the sale of De Mael retail park in Sint-Kruis, Bruges, to a consortium of private investors.

The sale price is €49.2 million, excluding transfer tax, above the asset's latest book value and reflecting a 5.6% net initial yield.

The transfer is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2027.

The transaction is expected to reduce its net loan-to-value ratio by approximately 110 basis points from June 30.

The company said that the deal has no impact on the company's 2026 outlook.

The company said the sale supports its strategy to reduce leverage, strengthen its balance sheet and focus on dominant mid-sized shopping centers and Full Service Centers in Belgium and Luxembourg.

De Mael comprises approximately 20,000 square meters of gross leasable area and has undergone renovations, sustainability and mobility investments, and tenant-mix improvements since its acquisition in 2018.

On Wednesday, Wereldhave Belgium closed trading 0.20% lesser at EUR 49.80 on the Brussels Stock Exchange.