Today, Wereldhave, the Municipality of Haarlemmermeer and partners in development celebrated the official opening of the renewed Vier Meren in Tilburg. After finalizing the transformation works in Hoofddorp, Wereldhave has now delivered six Full Service Centers in the Netherlands and Belgium.



The official opening act was performed by alderman Jurgen Nobel of the Municipality of Haarlemmermeer and CFO Dennis de Vreede of Wereldhave. During the celebrations, the parties involved looked back on the development process of the project, their rapid and successful collaboration and the clearly visible end-result.

Vier Meren in Hoofddorp marks the sixth completed Full Service Center by Wereldhave, after successfully delivering three FSCs in the Netherlands and two in Belgium. The project was delivered on time and well within budget. On opening day, only a limited number of commercial units are still available. Occupancy currently stands at 91%, up from a pre-let rate at 83% in H1 2023, with negotiations for all remaining units in advanced stages.



In Q4 2023, Wereldhave will deliver another three Full Service Centers: Eggert Center in Purmerend, De Koperwiek in Capelle aan den IJssel (the Netherlands) and Shopping 1 in Genk (Belgium).

About Vier Meren

First opened in 2005, Vier Meren in Hoofddorp is the dominant center in the heart of the city. Since May 2022, the center was transformed from a traditional shopping center into a modern and vibrant Full Service Center. Vier Meren now offers visitors a multitude of visiting alibi’s next to shopping in an improved commercial environment. Wereldhave has significantly improved the tenant mix to create a strong combination of retail, F&B, leisure and public services for visitors and residents. Customer feedback was used as input in the development planning for the center. Highly requested changes such as public restrooms, a better climate and improved F&B offering were realized, making the new Vier Meren even more tailored to its customers.

Attachment