Wereldhave FY Direct Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wereldhave reported full year 2023 direct result of 84.2 million euros compared to 79.8 million euros, prior year. Direct result per share was 1.73 euros compared to 1.63 euros. Profit to shareholders increased to 79.4 million euros from 57.3 million euros. Earnings per share was 1.97 euros compared to 1.43 euros.

Fiscal year total revenue was 184.16 million euros compared to 162.67 million euros, previous year. Net rental income increased to 126.42 million euros from 115.17 million euros.

For 2024, the company expects direct result per share of 1.75 euros, despite increasing cost of debt.

