WildHorse Resource Development Aktie

WildHorse Resource Development für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DHPJ / ISIN: US96812T1025

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.03.2026 06:16:26

WeRide, Geely Farizon Partner To Deliver 2,000 Robotaxi GXRs

(RTTNews) - WeRide Inc. (WRD, 0800.HK), an autonomous driving technology company, on Sunday said it signed an expanded strategic cooperation agreement with Zhejiang Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group, a unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

The agreement covers the delivery of 2,000 upgraded, purpose-built Robotaxi GXRs by 2026 as the companies advance large-scale global commercialization of autonomous ride-hailing services.

The new Robotaxi GXR is scheduled to roll off the production line in the third quarter of 2026.

The company said that the collaboration supports broader deployment of the Robotaxi GXR across markets including China, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Europe.

As of January 2026, the company's global Robotaxi fleet totaled 1,023 vehicles. With the addition of 2,000 new GXRs, the company expects its global operating Robotaxi fleet to exceed 2,600 vehicles this year.

The upgraded Robotaxi GXR will be equipped with WeRide's GEN8 autonomous driving system and the company's self-developed Sensor Suite 8.0, designed to improve vehicle safety, perception capability and operational reliability.

The vehicle also uses Farizon's AI-enabled drive-by-wire chassis and production system, which is expected to reduce vehicle assembly time from about one hour to under 10 minutes. Total vehicle cost is projected to decline by about 15% through continued cost-optimization efforts.

WeRide is currently trading 7.19% lesser at HKD 16 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu WildHorse Resource Development Corp Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu WildHorse Resource Development Corp Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:45 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktie kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
07:33 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rasanter Ölpreisanstieg im Blick: Asiens Börsen tiefrot
Die asiatischen Börsen brechen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen