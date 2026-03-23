WeRide Q4 Net Loss Narrows, Revenues Surge, Plans Up To $100 Mln Buyback; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Robotaxi company WeRide Inc. (WRD) reported Monday narrower net loss in its fourth quarter with significantly higher revenues.

The board of directors also authorized a share repurchase program of up to $100 million, effective as of today through the next 12 months.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were gaining around 9.1 percent to trade at $6.93.

In the fourth quarter, the autonomous driving technology company's net loss attributable to shareholders was RMB556.1 million or $79.5 million, compared to loss of RMB592.44 million last year.

Loss per share was RMB0.57 or $0.08 in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with loss of RMB0.81 in the same period of 2024.

Net loss per ADS were RMB1.71 or $0.24, compared to loss of RMB2.43 a year ago.

Operating loss was RMB577.18 million or $82.5 million, compared to prior year's loss of RMB587.25 million.

Total revenue was RMB314.0 million or $44.90 million, representing an increase of 123 percent from RMB140.82 million last year.

Product revenue was RMB211.4 million or $30.2 million, up 308.9 percent year-over-year, primarily attributable to increased revenue from robotaxi and robobus sales.

Service revenue increased 15.2 percent year over year to RMB102.6 million or $14.7 million.

Robotaxi revenue was $7.2 million, representing an increase of 66.4 percent year over year.

Regarding Robotaxi, the company stated that the business remained a key driver of its operational growth during the reporting period, powered by continued commercialization in China and ongoing international deployment.

As of the date of the announcement, global robotaxi fleet size has reached the new height of 1,125 vehicles.

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