Werner Enterprises Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, reported net income attributable to the company of $53.75 million or $0.82 per share in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 up from $46.49 million or $0.68 per share in the previous year.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted earnings per share of $0.96 increased 40%.

Total revenues for the quarter were $764.6 million, an increase of $148.2 million from the prior year quarter, due to Truckload Transportation Services revenues growth of $95.5 million and Logistics revenues growth of $51.2 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.86 per share and revenues of $746.35 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.