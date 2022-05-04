+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
04.05.2022 04:06:02

Werner Enterprises Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, reported net income attributable to the company of $53.75 million or $0.82 per share in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 up from $46.49 million or $0.68 per share in the previous year.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted earnings per share of $0.96 increased 40%.

Total revenues for the quarter were $764.6 million, an increase of $148.2 million from the prior year quarter, due to Truckload Transportation Services revenues growth of $95.5 million and Logistics revenues growth of $51.2 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.86 per share and revenues of $746.35 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Werner Enterprises Inc.mehr Nachrichten