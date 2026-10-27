Werner Enterprises Aktie
WKN: 871329 / ISIN: US9507551086
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27.10.2026 21:53:19
Werner Enterprises Swings To Q3 Profit; Revenue Rises 23%
(RTTNews) - Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter profit, compared to a loss last year, as revenue increased 23%, driven by strong growth in its Truckload Transportation Services segment.
Net income attributable to Werner was $6.6 million or $0.11 per share, compared to a net loss of $20.6 million or $0.34 per share a year earlier.
Adjusted net income attributable to Werner was $9.5 million or $0.16 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $2.0 million or $0.03 per share last year.
Total revenues for the quarter rose to $950.5 million from $771.5 million a year ago. Truckload Transportation Services revenue increased 37% to $714.0 million, while Werner Logistics revenue declined 7% to $215.8 million.
The company attributed the improvement partly to the absence of $21.4 million in litigation-related costs recorded in the year-ago period.
Werner updated its 2026 guidance, projecting average Truckload Transportation Services truck count growth of 16% to 17% and net capital expenditures of $190 million to $205 million.
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