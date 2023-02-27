|
27.02.2023 22:15:00
WesBanco CEO, COO, and CFO to Participate in the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
WHEELING, W.Va., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company announced today that Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey H. Jackson, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Daniel K. Weiss, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
The conference does not include a formal presentation; therefore, no webcast will be available.
About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $4.9 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2022). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 194 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag in der Nähe der Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt Verluste verzeichnet. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am Donnerstag nur wenig Bewegung, lediglich in Hongkong ging es deutlicher abwärts.