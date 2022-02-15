WesBanco Named One of America's Best Employers by Forbes

WHEELING, W.Va., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announces that it has been recognized on the Forbes 2022 list of America's Best Mid-Size Employers, earning a spot within the top 10% of all companies recognized. In addition, WesBanco secured the #2 spot out of the 30 companies included in the Banking and Financial Services category.

These results come on the heels of WesBanco's recognition as the #10 Best Bank in America, also by Forbes, making WesBanco the only mid-size bank in the country to receive honors for both employee satisfaction and financial success. This prestigious selection, released February 9, is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"WesBanco is thrilled to be the only mid-size bank in the country to make the Forbes top 10 in both financial performance and employer of choice," said Todd F. Clossin, WesBanco President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are focused on providing top-tier services for our clients and we believe that the only way to do that is to create an environment where our employees are set up to succeed. We expect everyone who walks into a WesBanco location to be treated with respect, kindness, and professionalism – hallmarks of our Better Banking Pledge – and our employees exhibit these qualities daily. WesBanco is humbled by this recognition and will continue championing our employees and the amazing work they do."

WesBanco prides itself on delivering large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Its services include the full range of online and mobile banking options; business and personal transaction account options and competitive lending services; a full suite of commercial banking products and services; and trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through the century-old Trust and Investment Services department.

Forbes and Statista selected the America's Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded – 500 large employers and 500 mid-size employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique, sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge,' our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.6 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2021). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 205 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full-service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

