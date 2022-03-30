WesBanco Recognized as one of "America's Most Trusted Companies" in 2022 by Newsweek

WHEELING, W.Va., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, has been recognized as one of "America's Most Trusted Companies" by Newsweek, as well as being one of only 20 banks to earn this nationwide honor.

"Receiving this designation as one of America's Most Trusted Companies is an immeasurable distinction and honor for the entire WesBanco family," said Todd F. Clossin, WesBanco President and Chief Executive Officer. "WesBanco's culture is focused on building trusted relationships with our communities, customers, employees, and investors. We create and deliver high-quality products and services founded on our rich history of stability, strength, and trust; and pride ourselves on our deep commitment to our Better Banking Pledge to deliver superior customer service to our customers. We are humbled by this recognition and pledge to continue earning our customers' trust every day."

WesBanco prides itself on delivering large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Its services include the full range of online and mobile banking options; business and personal transaction account options and competitive lending services; a full suite of commercial banking products and services; and trust, wealth management, securities brokerage and private banking services through the century-old Trust and Investment Services department.

Newsweek and Statista Inc. identified America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 through an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on all three touchpoints of trust – customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted. All publicly traded U.S. companies across 22 industries with $500 million or more in annual revenue have been considered in the study. The top 400 Most Trusted Companies were chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust, and the companies that inspired the most trust tended to be long established brands.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge,' our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.6 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2021). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 205 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full-service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

