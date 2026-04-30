Wesco International Boosts FY26 Outlook; Stock Up 8.5% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Wesco International, Inc. (WCC) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026, reflecting an exceptional start to the year.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $15.00 to $17.00 per share on sales between $24.9 billion and $25.6 billion, with organic sales growth of 5 to 8 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $14.50 to $16.50 per share on sales between $24.7 billion and $25.4 billion, with organic sales growth of 4 to 7 percent.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, WCC is trading on the NYSE at $331.00, up $26.05 or 8.54 percent.

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