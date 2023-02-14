Wesco International Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $204.57 million, or $3.90 per share. This compares with $153.06 million, or $2.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $216.33 million or $4.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $5.56 billion from $4.85 billion last year.

Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $204.57 Mln. vs. $153.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.90 vs. $2.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.79 -Revenue (Q4): $5.56 Bln vs. $4.85 Bln last year.