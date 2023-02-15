15.02.2023 02:36:00

Wesfarmers HY Profit Increases

(RTTNews) - Australian retailer Wesfarmers Ltd. (WES.AX, WFAFF.PK) reported a net profit after tax of A$1.38 billion for the half-year ended 31 December 2022, an increase of 14.1 percent from prior year. Basic earnings per share was 122.3 cents up from 107.3 cents in the previous year.

Revenue for the period grew to A$22.56 billion from A$17.76 billion in the prior year.

The company expects fiscal year 2023 net capital expenditure to be in the range of A$1.00 billion to A$1.20 billion, subject to net property investment.

The Wesfarmers Board has determined to pay a fully-franked interim dividend of $0.88 per share, an increase of 10.0 per cent on the prior corresponding period.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

