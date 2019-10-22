WeSolve World Organizes 2019 NASA Space Apps Challenge Hackathon at the Holberton School in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WeSolve World welcomes participants from all backgrounds to take part in the challenge by building a team, choosing a challenge at https://2018.spaceappschallenge.org/challenges/, and starting their hacking on October 18, 2019. Participants under the age of 18 will require adult supervision for the entirety of the event. Each team must create a team page at https://www.spaceappschallenge.org/.

On October 19th, 2019, participants in the San Francisco area are welcome to join the onsite hackathon session at the Holberton School, located at 972 Mission Street in San Francisco. Doors will open at 7:00 AM, PDT, and participants are welcome to enjoy a complimentary breakfast before events begin. WeSolve event coordinators will assist in the configuration of necessary software accounts and explain the onsite challenges. Sponsors and mentors will provide insight and instruction for the onsite challenges before the events of the second day of the Space Apps Challenge begins.

WeSolve World event organization staff will be onsite to answer questions and assist with team placement during onsite events. Several science and technology mentors will also be available to answer teams' questions. Project submission for onsite events is 5:00 PM, PDT, after which all participants will have the opportunity to watch globally livestreamed team demos, followed by sponsor-presented branded awards and the announcement of the first hackathon awards from global judges at an awards ceremony.

Online hacking challenges continue through October 20, 2019, with project submissions due by 2:00 PM, PDT. Invited judges will announce the winners before midnight. Participants can view the judging guidelines in the attched PDF file.

Awards presented for WeSolve's 2019 NASA Space Apps Challenge include Best Use of Hardware, Best Use of Data, Galactic Impact, Most Inspirational, and Best Use of Science.

Download the WeSolve app to discover the 2019 NASA Space Apps Challenge Hackathon at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/wesolve-funding-scholarships/id1472513597.

WeSolve World is a platform for funding scholarships for student entrepreneurs. Since 2012, NASA has hosted the annual Space Apps Challenge, a hackathon that encourages young space enthusiasts, scientists, and hackers to compete at a global level while working toward solving prevalent challenges in the fields of space exploration and Earth science. NASA created the Space Apps Challenge to encourage participants of all backgrounds to develop innovative solutions using NASA data and software applications. The 2019 NASA Space Apps Challenge exists as part of NASA's Earth Science Mission Directorate and the Open Government Initiative, working toward filling the requirements of the Open Government Partnership.

The goals of the NASA Space Apps Challenge include exemplification of the principles of collaboration, participation, and transparency, the use of openly available data supplied by NASA technology and missions, utilization of the skills and talents of passionate participants from all over the world, and advancing space exploration technology to improve life on Earth. NASA coordinates the global Space Apps Challenge across many locations all over the world, but each location is independently organized.

