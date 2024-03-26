|
26.03.2024 11:45:25
West African wins permit approvals boosting Sanbrado
WEST African Resources, the Sydney-listed gold producer, said this week it had received permit approvals that would secure the continued operation of its Sanbrado gold mine in Burkina Faso.The West African government issued an initial eight year mining permit for the Toega gold deposit which will supply ore to Sanbrado.The Toega gold deposit has gold resources of 1.27 million oz and 569,000 oz in gold reserves. It is the last significant operating permit required for commencement of mining of the Toega open pit gold deposit, the company said.“Mining at Toega will provide eight years of ore feed for Sanbrado and bring taxes, jobs and other economic benefits to Burkina Faso and the communities surrounding Sanbrado and Toega,” said Richard Hyde, executive chairman and CEO of West African Resources.In addition, Sanbrado was granted a renewal of its mining permit for another five years.Sanbrado is expected to produce 190,000 to 210,000 ounces of gold in 2024 this year, and an estimated 210,000 oz/year over the next 10 years. This will increase to 230,000 oz/year once the Toega open pit as well as an underground extension at Sanbrado, known as the M5 project, come online from 2026.West African Resources is also developing the 219,000 oz/year Kiaka gold project in Burkina Faso at a capital cost of $430m. Once developed, the company will have gold output of about 400,000 oz/year.The post West African wins permit approvals boosting Sanbrado appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX knapp im Plus -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich an Gründonnerstag ein wenig höher, der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich mit positivem Vorzeichen in der Nähe der Nulllinie. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten sich am Donnerstag nicht auf eine Richtung einigen.