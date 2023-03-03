+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
03.03.2023 12:00:00

West Announces Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

EXTON, Pa., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, announces that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a second-quarter 2023 dividend of $0.19 per share. The dividend will be paid on May 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of April 26, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/West Pharmaceutical Services, I)

About West 
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering approximately 47 billion components and devices each year. 

2023 marks West's 100-year milestone of innovation and the critical role it continues to play in healthcare and the patient experience. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2022 generated $2.89 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included in the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

© 2023 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. 
All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-announces-second-quarter-2023-dividend-301761743.html

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 307,35 3,94% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinsen bleiben im Fokus: Dow schließt fester -- ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Zum Wochenausklang entwickelten sich die US-Börsen freundlich. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich die Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche gut gelaunt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen