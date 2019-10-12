VISTA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- West Coast Flooring Center has been named as the Best in the Flooring / Carpet Store – Local category by the readers of The San Diego Union-Tribune! We're incredibly proud of this honor, but it's our San Diego customers who gave us this top spot by voting for us from May 30 – July 2 on The San Diego Union-Tribune website. Thank you!

Every day, we're thrilled we have the opportunity to expertly give local homes and commercial spaces a breathtaking and superb transformation. Our goal is to make the final results an extraordinary change. Being named as the best in San Diego in our category is an honor we're overjoyed about, and we promise we're going to continuously find new ways to make our business better than ever. Currently only at our Vista location, and hopefully soon at our other two stores, we've expanded into entire kitchen and bath remodeling.

As a family owned and operated business, we've worked to establish longevity in this industry, and we still know that each customer and employee is an essential member of our expanding family unit. For more than three decades, West Coast Flooring Center has been part of the welcoming San Diego community, and we know for sure that this area of California has our hearts.

Our team welcomes the adventure of doing each new and challenging project whether it's giving small rooms a big storage feel or creatively giving charming but damaged flooring a rejuvenated appearance. If there's a tedious, complex, or even easy project you want accurately done indoors or outdoors, come tell us all your ideas about it. We'll immediately consider you part of the West Coast Flooring Center family and get the job done together. Our talented sales team is all about giving you courteous service, and we offer helpful design consultations daily should you need advice.

To learn more about how West Coast Flooring Center can make a difference for your local San Diego County and Orange County home or business, feel free to reach out through our website or stop in and see us at our Capistrano Beach, Vista, or Solana Beach locations. We're also available for local coffee meetings!

If you missed the results of all the official winners and favorites on September 22, 2019, you can peruse them here, and learn about the San Diego's Best U-T Readers Poll voting process here. Congratulations to all our fellow 2019 San Diego winners and nominees!

Source: San Diego's Best U-T Readers Poll via The San Diego Union-Tribune website

