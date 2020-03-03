West Palm Beach Personal Injury Attorney David C. Prather Named the F. Malcolm Cunningham, Sr. Bar Association's "Member of the Year"

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West Palm Beach personal injury attorney David C. Prather was named "Member of the Year" at the 19th Annual F. Malcolm Cunningham, Sr. Bar Association's William Holland Scholarship Lunch.

Prather, a longtime supporter of the F. Malcolm Cunningham, Sr. Bar Association and its mission, received the award at the Kravis Center on February 28.

The prestigious title of "Member of the Year" is reserved for members who demonstrate exceptional mentorship to young attorneys, and contribute both significant time and resources to the organization's efforts. David C. Prather was the 2020 award recipient as a result of attending all executive committee meetings and having served as the board's Advisor for the last four years.

In late 2019, Prather played a pivotal role in organizing Bahamian relief efforts after Hurricane Dorian devastated the Abaco Island area. He is also an annual sponsor of the Student Table at the William Holland Scholarship Lunch, which is reserved for local high school students.

The F. Malcolm Cunningham, Sr. Bar Association promotes the personal and professional development of African Americans within the legal profession. The annual William Holland Scholarship Lunch awards educational scholarship funds to well-deserving third-year African American law students who are scheduled to take the Florida Bar exam later in the year. The scholarships awarded offset the examination preparation expenses and encourage young lawyers to enter the legal profession.

About David C. Prather

David C. Prather is a partner at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin in West Palm Beach, Florida. He is a board-certified trial lawyer, practicing in the areas of personal injury, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and auto negligence litigation. He was named Personal Injury Litigation Lawyer of the Year in 2014 by Best Lawyers in America® and has earned the title of Super Lawyer for 14 consecutive years.

