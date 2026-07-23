West Pharmaceutical Services Aktie

West Pharmaceutical Services für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 864330 / ISIN: US9553061055

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.07.2026 12:59:17

West Pharma Earnings Up In Q2; Lifts Q3, FY26 Outlook; Shares Rise In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST), a provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services, on Thursday reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income increased to $154 million from $131.8 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.15 versus $1.82 last year.

Adjusted net income came in at $169.4 million from $133.5 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share increased to $2.37 versus $1.84 last year.

Operating profit jumped to $179.1 million from $21 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $872.3 million from $766.5 million in the previous year.

Further, the Company also announced on July 21 that its Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2026 dividend of $0.22 per share.

Looking ahead, the company expects full year 2026 net sales to range between $3.345 billion to $3.380 billion, up 8.8% to 10.0% reported and up 10.0% to 11.0% organic.

For the full year 2026, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share will increase to a range of $8.85 to $9.05.

For the third quarter of 2026, the company expects net sales to range from $820 million to $835 million, up 1.9% to 3.8% reported and up 7.0% to 8.9% organic.

The company projects adjusted earnings per share to range from $2.14 to $2.24.

In the pre-market trading, West Pharma is 6.10% higher at $380.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

mehr Nachrichten