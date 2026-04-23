West Pharma Sees Higher Q2 Results, Lifts FY26 Outlook After Q1 Climbs; Stock Gains - Update

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST), while reporting higher first-quarter earnings and sales, on Thursday issued positive second-quarter outlook, and lifted fiscal 2026 view.

In pre-market activity, the shares were gaining around 18.1 percent, trading at $324.00.

Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.05 to $2.12, up 11.4 percent to 15.2 percent from last year. Net sales are expected to be $830 million to $850 million, a growth of 8.3 percent to 10.9 percent year-over-year. Organic net sales growth is expected to be in the range of 7.0 percent to 9.6 percent.

Further, for fiscal 2026, West Pharma now projects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $8.40 to $8.75, up from the previous range of $7.85 to $8.20.

Full-year 2026 net sales guidance has been increased to a range of $3.295 billion to $3.350 billion from previous view of $3.215 billion to $3.275 billion.

Reported net sales growth is now anticipated to be in the range of 7.2 percent to 9.0 percent, and organic net sales growth is expected to be in the range of 7 percent to 9 percent.

In the first quarter, the company's net earnings came in at $138.8 million, compared to $89.8 million last year. Earnings per share climbed 56.1 percent to $1.92 from prior year's $1.23.

Adjusted earnings were $154.3 million or $2.13 per share for the period, compared to $106.2 million or $1.45 per share a year ago.

The company's net sales for the period rose 21.0 percent to $844.9 million from $698.0 million last year. Organic net sales growth was 15.3 percent, driven by High Value Products Components business with double-digit growth in both GLP-1 and non-GLP-1 revenues.

West Pharma attributed the better-than-expected performance to continued market demand and the team's outstanding efforts in ramping up production, especially in Europe.

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