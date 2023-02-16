West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $103 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $147.7 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133.6 million or $1.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $708.7 million from $730.8 million last year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $103 Mln. vs. $147.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.36 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $708.7 Mln vs. $730.8 Mln last year.