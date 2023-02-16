16.02.2023 12:17:38

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $103 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $147.7 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133.6 million or $1.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $708.7 million from $730.8 million last year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $103 Mln. vs. $147.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.36 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $708.7 Mln vs. $730.8 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.mehr Nachrichten