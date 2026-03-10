West Pharmaceutical Services President And CEO Eric Green To Retire

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) announced that Eric Green plans to retire from his positions as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of the Company once his successor has been hired in order to ensure a smooth transition.

The company noted that it has engaged a leading executive recruiting firm to assist with the search for a successor and expects this transition to occur in the second half of 2026.

Green has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of West since April 2015, and he became Chair of the Board in May 2022.

In addition, the company reaffirmed its guidance for first quarter and full-year 2026 .

The company still expects first-quarter adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.65 to $1.70, up 13.0% to 16.4%. Net sales are expected to be in the range of $770 million to $790 million, representing reported growth of 10.3% to 13.2% and organic growth of 4.6% to 7.4%.

Full-year 2026 adjusted earnings per share is still expected to be in a range of $7.85 to $8.20, representing growth of 7.7% to 12.5%.