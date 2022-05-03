+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
03.05.2022 22:30:00

West to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

EXTON, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference taking place May 9-13, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV. Management will present on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11:20 AM PDT.

(PRNewsfoto/West Pharmaceutical Services, I)

It will also present at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL on Monday, June 6, 2022, as well as at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.westpharma.com. Replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days after the events.

About West  

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With approximately 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 45 billion components and devices each year. 

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2021 generated $2.83 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301538570.html

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

