West Virginia American Water Files 2023 Infrastructure Replacement Plan and Distribution System Improvement Charge

West Virginia American Water filed an application today with the Public Service Commission (PSC) of West Virginia, seeking approval of its 2023 infrastructure replacement program and associated Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC). This infrastructure replacement plan and surcharge is reviewed and updated annually by the PSC, and the proposed 2023 rate includes approximately $81.2 million of investment for infrastructure replacement and system upgrades.

"West Virginia American Water’s annual infrastructure replacement program has been in place since 2017, and it gives us the ability to make timely, necessary investments in our water systems,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. "This infrastructure investment surcharge has allowed us to improve reliability in our system while reducing long-term costs for our customers.”

West Virginia American Water’s 2023 infrastructure replacement plan includes $25.0 million to replace or upgrade approximately 16 miles of water mains; $6.4 million to replace service lines and fire hydrants; $9.3 million to replace water meters; $3.0 million for booster station upgrades, $3.0 million for three additional storage tanks, and $2.0 million for potential post-acquisition investment on troubled water systems. The resulting proposal is an increase of approximately $2.88 per month to the 2023 Distribution System Improvement Charge for the average residential customer using 2,943 gallons.

In an effort to communicate these investments to customers, West Virginia American Water maintains an Infrastructure Upgrade Map – a user-friendly, easily accessible online map that allows customers to view details about water main replacement projects as they are under construction and completed. West Virginia was the first state within American Water to use an interactive web-based map to display these types of projects, allowing customers to see the size and scope of the investments the company is making across its service area.

"The Infrastructure Upgrade Map and annual DSIC program provide transparency to our customers on the investments we’re making to improve service reliability and provide quality service,” Burton continued. "As part of this program, the Public Service Commission provides up-front regulatory review and approval of our proposed infrastructure upgrades to confirm that they are in the best interest of our customers.”

About West Virginia American Water

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 560,000 people.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

