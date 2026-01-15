Westamerica Bancorporation Q4 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $27.80 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $31.70 million, or $1.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.1% to $53.30 million from $59.93 million last year.

Westamerica Bancorporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

