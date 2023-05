Western Alliance Stock Bounces Back After Bank Denies Reports Of Potential Sale, Alleges Short Sellers Involved: 'Shameful And Irresponsible'

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) shares are extremely volatile Thursday. The stock plunged following reports that the bank was exploring a potential sale, but shares are bouncing back after the company denied the reports. What Happened: Western Alliance shares were halted several times in early trading as the stock faced heavy selling pressure on the heels of a Financial Times report indicating the bank was exploring a potential sale. Western Alliance issued a press release shortly after the article surfaced, denying its accuracy."The Financial Times' report today that Western Alliance is considering ...Full story available on Benzinga.com